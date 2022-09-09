A nurse saved a baby on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando.

According to meteorologist Ian Cassette from Fox 35, the baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of him during the flight.

The nurse, Tamara Panzino, was able to get the baby to breathe again.

The parents of three-month-old Anjelé were terrified and had never experienced this before, Cassette says in a tweet.

Cassette said the parents praised Panzino for being a hero and that the flight attendants should be commended for their quick action for helping.

You can see a quick video of the heroic effort here.