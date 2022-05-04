Footage posted to Facebook by the Clifton Heights Borough Fire Company early Wednesday morning show authorities working together to capture a black bear that made its way around the Philadelphia area.

The video shows the sedated bear hanging onto a tree outside a home five miles west of downtown Philadelphia, before sliding off and being put onto a tarp by authorities.

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department said that the bear was captured at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after the bear made its way around the area including a park and shopping center.

“Thanks to the game warden and CHF Co for their assistance in humanely dealing with this animal,” they said.

They said the bear would be relocated out of the area.

Clifton Heights Fire Company via Storyful