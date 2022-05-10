Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after a body was found in an alley after it was allegedly dragged from a vehicle and found at the scene, according to KDKA.

It’s reported by police that they found the vehicle on camera that dumped the body and are currently working to identify who was in the vehicle.

The body that was found was 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll of Scott Township, PA. The cause of the death has not been released at this time.

Police told the news outlet that Carroll suffered no sign of trauma.

If you have any information on this case you can contact officials at 1-833-255-8477.