Columbia Gas has agreed to pay $990,000 after they took on the responsibility for a home explosion that injured five people and damaged several homes.

The Observer-Reporter says there were eight violations that led to the home explosion in Washington County in North Franklin Township.

The Public Utility Commission said the main reason for the explosion was that Columbia Gas didn’t put the house that exploded on a project list and the home was not equipped with a service regulator when operating pressure.

The homeowner sued Columbia Gas for $400,00. A settlement was reached outside of court for an undisclosed amount according to the report