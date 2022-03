Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA.

The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest.

Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring.

Residents in the area also say the sight of the dead deer is disturbing.

PennDOT told news outlets that they plan to have a resolution within the next few weeks.