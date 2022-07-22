A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to four years’ probation, 180 days of house arrest, and a fine of $4,000 for his conviction on Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. He was also ordered to make full restitution to the University of Pittsburgh.

United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Christopher D. Casamento, age 43, of the Ross Township area.

According to information presented to the court, Casamento, the former Director of Emergency Management at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged with stealing Personal Protective Equipment from the University, during the height of the Covid pandemic from February 28, 2020, to March 22, 2020.

Casamento stole over 13,000 pieces of Aura N95 and other respirator masks and sold them from his eBay vendor page to buyers nationwide at excessive prices in February and March 2020. Casamento earned approximately $18,783.50.