A former Pennsylvania fire chief has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and child endangerment.

KDKA reports that Frank Derzak, the former fire chief of Wilkins Township was allegedly bribing a young boy and touching the youth at his home.

Derzak allegedly took a photo of the kid naked as well.

The news outlet reports that the sexual abuse happened for months but just came to light after a family member reported the child missing.

The boy and former chief allegedly were traveling to multiple counties

Derzak is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.