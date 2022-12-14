A former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Timothy L. Butler, Jr., 46, of Finleyville, PA, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from June 2017 until December 2018, Butler, the former Chief of Police, stole hundreds of bricks and bundles of heroin from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department for his own personal use.

The heroin was evidence that had been seized in two federal drug trafficking investigations and stored in the evidence locker at the police station.

Judge Horan scheduled sentencing for April 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history