Furries are coming back to Pittsburgh this week for Anthrocon.

Anthrocon will be held at David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30- July 3.

Anthrocon features workshops and seminars in acting, costume-building, animation, writing, art and design, and more.

Anthrocon hosts an extensive art show where the best in anthropomorphic artwork is offered for sale and a fursuit parade with over 1,000 amazing costumers.

New at Anthrocon is a block party from noon to 9 PM on Saturday, July 2 on Penn Avenue in Pittsburugh.