Take me out to the ball game, especially with these prices.

Celebrate Opening Day at PNC Park on April 12 when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs at 4:12 p.m.

It’s 412 day so that means as a special thank you to the fans, a limited number of recently released tickets are available for only $4.12 while supplies last.

The max number of tickets is 6 per account, and all tickets will be delivered digitally via the free MLB Ballpark app.

For more information visit 2022 OPENING DAY AT PNC PARK.