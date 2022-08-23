(WJW) — Bryce James, the 15-year-old son of LeBron James, has some news on the first steps of his basketball career.

In his Instagram stories he announced his “first” Division 1 scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes,” the story says.

His dad proudly responded with an, “Ayyyeee! Let’s go Maximus.”

LeBron’s ties to the school may have played a role in the decision. According to Sports Illustrated, Dukes head coach Keith Dambrot coached LeBron for two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.