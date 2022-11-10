Fort Pitt Bridge and Tunnel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Monongahela river and Cityscape in Background

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two PennDOT employees accused a man of terrorizing them near the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The signs are unmistakable, no trespassing and no pedestrians in or around the Fort Pitt Tunnel. However, on Tuesday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint, Bilgehan Dogrusoz ignored the posted warnings and was seen standing in the roadway turnaround.

According to KDKA, Dogrusoz, ignored the PennDOT employee who told him to leave, but he started hurling rocks at the employees’ work vehicle instead. Then, he ran toward the entrance of the tunnel.

At that point, another worker tried to intervene but said, that the suspect charged at him twice. The first time he was allegedly armed with a brick, and then allegedly with a knife, according to the complaint.

Facing a long list of charges, Dogrusoz, is in jail pending arraignment. Police did not find a knife while taking the suspect into custody.

The PennDOT employees were not hurt.