A coal miner was injured after he got his arm stuck in a machine in a Pennsylvania mine.

ABC News Partner WTAE says a 22 year-old-man in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County was sent flown to a hospital.

The incident happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township about a mile underground according to WTAE.

The name of the person injured has not been released at this time.

