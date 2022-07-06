A man died on Tuesday after police say he jumped off a crane that was over 100 feet in the air.

The man, who has not been identified, climbed a crane in Pittsburgh and eventually jumped and died after impact, news outlets report.

Pittsburgh Public safety says the man was dealing with a psychiatric situation and they attempted to communicate with the man to get him off the crane.

Reports say negotiators tried for over 6 hours to get the man down from the crane but were unable to do so.

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey spoke about the incident on Twitter Tuesday, My heart and my prayers go out to the friends and family of the man who lost his life in East Liberty today. I want to thank all of the people from Public Safety who attempted to provide help to the person in crisis and our prayers go out to them as well.”