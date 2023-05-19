ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing serious charges after allegedly picking up a teen in Philadelphia before leaving her beaten and abandoned at an Arby’s nearly 5 hours away.

Mikhail Martin, 25 (Allegheny County Prison)

Mikhail Martin, 25, of Johnstown was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a minor, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference of child exchange and simple harassment.

North Regional Police in Wexford were called to Arby’s May 12 for a report of a 15-year-old that was beaten and abandoned.

While talking to the teen, she told police she was with her boyfriend whom she only knew as “Anthony,” later identified to be Martin, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents show that the teen had left Philadephia with Martin and a missing person’s report was filed on March 19. The teen told police that Martin would get mad when she mentioned going home and hit and punch her — at one point she said he strangled her until she passed out.

Police discovered that the teen and Martin had been all over the state of Pennsylvania including King of Prussia, Redding, Cranberry Township and Lancaster, the complaint reads.

When asked where they were heading that brought the two to Allegheny Township, police said the teen was unsure.

While investigating, police noted that someone called multiple times claiming to be the teen’s sister and wanting to pick her up. The teen told police that it wasn’t her sister but her boyfriend’s ex.

Through multiple tools at their disposal, police were able to track down who Martin was, the car he was driving, the license plate and where he lived.

Martin was taken into custody and placed in Allegheny County Prison, bail was denied.