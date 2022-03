Mike Doyle is trying to take over the seat of Mike Doyle in Congress because Mike Doyal is retiring.

Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle is retiring and Republican Mike Doyal from Plum is wanting to take over the seat in Congress and is currently running unopposed.

According to KDKA, four Democrats are running in the primary to replace Doyle, including Jerry Dickinson, Steve Irwin, Jeffrey Woodward, and Summer Lee.