The body of a missing 9-year-old boy was found behind his house in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

Details remain limited on the death of the boy who was reported missing, according to WPXI.

Osie Taylor had found the boy’s body Wednesday morning after the boy did not show up for the bus stop.

“When I come in behind my shed, I could see my chair flipped over. When I got closer, I saw the feet hanging out from underneath the chair. It was something you don’t want to see,” Taylor said according to WPXI.

Neighbors said that the boy was friendly and well-mannered. He was an elementary student at New Kensington-Arnold School District and had just recovered from cancer last year.

According to the coroner’s office, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators have not detailed how he died but detectives are working every angle.

“To our community at large — hold your children near. They are our most precious gifts. We will not rest until we determine what or who caused this child’s death,” Nicole Ziccarelli said reported WPXI.