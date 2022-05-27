Crews are working to clean up oil that spilled into the Allegheny River after 17 train cars were derailed with nine of them falling into the river.

The cars were derailed after a train hit a construction truck in Harmar Township.

Norfolk Southern, who owns the trains issued a statement on the crash.

“Late this afternoon, one of our eastbound trains struck a dump truck carrying stone, which caused a derailment. Thank you to the first responders who assisted our crew members. At this time, our personnel are on-site and working with local authorities to determine next steps.”

Those in the train and truck driver were taken to the hospital and don’t have any life-threatening injuries according to officials.

Emergency officials say that clean up could take weeks to complete