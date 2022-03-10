One person was reportedly shot dead after a group of friends were playing video games in Pittsburgh.

According to KDKA, a witness at the scene said her son was playing video games with two other boys at her house, and the victim Maurice Cole was shot right outside her front door.

Police say Cole got into a Jeep and was in a high-speed chase with officers after they arrived at the location.

Cole was stopped on a Pittsburgh bridge with his gunshot wound, Cole was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to investigate the situation.