HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee has unanimously approved a bill that would allow police to seize dirt bikes and ATVs that are being illegally ridden on local streets.

The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.

Senate Bill 1183 would make it unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway that isn’t designated for them. The bill would include sidewalks, a bike lanes, berms, and shoulders.

ATVs ride down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A dirt bike or ATV operated illegally on any public street or highway would be subject to a potential forfeiture as contraband under the proposed legislation.

The first offense would be a fine of not less than $50 and no more than $200 and a second offense would be no less than $100 or no more than $300. Failure to pay the fines and court costs would result in no more than 10 days imprisonment for the first offense and no more than 30 days for the second offense.

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee passed the bill on May 25 and the State Senate approved the bill with a 48-1-1 vote on June 8.

State Sen. Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) was the lone nay vote, while State Sen. Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) did not vote. State Sen. Patrick M. Browne (R-Lehigh) is the prime sponsor of the bill.

The legislation now moves to the State House for a vote.