Be aware that some roads may have their speeds reduced for safety.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) — Due to worsening road conditions in Pennsylvania, the PennDOT has temporarily reduced speed limits on several major roads, according to a report by WPXI.

Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties have Interstates that are affected.

Reduces speeds will be set to 45 miles per hour on the following roadways:

Allegheny, Interstates 79, 376, 279, 579 and Route 28 are affected.

Beaver, Interstate 376 is affected. In Lawrence County, Interstates 79 and 376, and Route 422 are affected.

Washington, Interstates 70 and 79 are affected. In Westmoreland, Interstate 70 is affected.

Greene, Interstate 79 is affected.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Ohio line to Somerset, Exit 110.

PennDOT is encouraging motorists to delay their travel until roads are safer, if they can. All commercial vehicles will be required to drive in the right lane only.