James Amabile, a Pennsylvania father who went missing in 2003 while on his way to pick up his two children from the babysitter has been found.

Amabile’s remains were found by volunteer divers, Adventures With Purpose, at the bottom of Darby Creek in his vehicle.

Adventures With Purpose, a team of search and recovery divers, had been contacted by Amabile’s family with the hope that they could provide closure as to what happened to their loved one, reported WPVI.

“We were able to ascertain that Mr. Amabile left his residence in the late afternoon … after oversleeping and rushing out to pick up his 2 daughters (ages 5 and 8) from the babysitter,” Adventures With Purpose said in a statement shared on Facebook, reported yahoonews. “Mr. Amabile called the babysitter stating that he would be there within 5 minutes. Mr. Amabile never arrived and was never seen again.”

The divers said in a Facebook post that their searching brought them to Stinger’s waterfront where they were able to uncover the submerged vehicle 24 feet beneath the surface and contacted the Ridley Township Police Department to help identify the human remains.

Delaware County Medical Examiner’s office said they were able to identify Amabile through dental records and police confirmed the vehicle’s license plate matched the 2003 missing person cold case, reported WTXF.

“The cooperation of Ridley Township PD was critical in the success of this recovery every step of the way and we tip our hat to their professionalism and their trust in our experience to conduct this forensics recovery,” Adventures With Purpose said. “At this moment we want to take a moment to express our sympathies to the entire Amabile family as they navigate this tragic outcome to a nightmare that has lasted 18 years,” reported yahoonews.