A Pennsylvania 3-year-old was taken to Children’s hospital after they received alcohol at a restaurant.

The child allegedly was served sake from Saga Hibachi Steakhouse in Monroeville.

The child’s mother told WPXI she was sitting at hibachi when the chef gave sake to the adults at the table and gave what the chef thought was pink lemonade.

The mother told the news outlet that the two bottles were in condiment squirt bottles.

Within 10-15 minutes the child allegedly started acting woozy, babbling, and having bad diarrhea, the mother told WPXI.

The manager at the restaurant took responsibility and said they will make sure it won’t happen again.

The chef was suspended from work, WPXI notes.