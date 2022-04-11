A sheriff’s office says a 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl was killed after she was swept over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina.

News outlets report the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver, Pennsylvania, had been visiting the waterfall with family, who are staying in Oconee County, South Carolina, while working in the area.

Jackson County Emergency Management received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday from someone reporting a little girl had been swept over the edge of the falls.

Her body was recovered early Monday morning.