Two Pennsylvania clubs have closed after a video surfaced online showing a woman inserting a bottle into her genitals.

The club’s Foxtail and Skybar in Pittsburgh released a statement on Tuesday that they are closed until further notice.

‘The safety and health of our guests and staff is our number one priority. After careful consideration, the owners of Foxtail/Skybar have decided to pause operations at the venue until further notice. The climate for operating a nighttime economy business in the South Side has regressed to the point of being unstable and has led to a customer base that is problematic. We will continue to support Mayor Gainey and the Public Safety Department’s South Side Safety Initiative Plan. We look forward to rejoining the community once a solution to the issues plaguing our neighborhood has been successfully implemented.’ Foxtail/Skybar

A county judge told news outlets that its time to shut down nuisance bars and the video of the woman went viral and embarrassed the city.

The alleged video shows a woman partially nude on the club floor with people cheering on as a bottle went inside her genitals