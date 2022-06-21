A college student and athlete for Robert Morris University (RMU) has been accused of masturbating in front of two girls in public.

Charges have not been filed yet but WPXI in Pittsburgh that Jonathan Wynn will have charges filed against him after he allegedly asked two girls where the gas station was while masturbating in front of them.

The outlet reports that this incident happened multiple times, at Planet Fitness and on the college campus.

The University released a statement saying “RMU is cooperating with authorities as needed. In accordance with internal policies and federal student privacy laws, we cannot comment on ongoing student matters.’

Wynn, from Maryland, is listed as a running back for RMU.