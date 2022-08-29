A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested and charged after their 3-month-old died from fentanyl toxicity.

According to KDKA, Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31, of Canonsburg, were arrested after their 3-month-old died at a hospital, and toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl.

According to the news outlet, the couple had their children sleeping in their bed, and police found a wet stain on the bed sheets, which police believe to be vomit.

The couple’s 16-month-old boy also tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

The couple allegedly hid for a week and were found in a crawl space in the attic.

The couple also faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and drug charges.