A Pennsylvania couple is suing UPMC in Pittsburgh over a misread COVID test that made them allegedly cancel their wedding.

News outlets report that Michael and Inger Martin were set to be married on August 1 of 2020 but had to call off their wedding after Michael was told he tested positive for COVID days before he was expected to get married.

Michael told news outlets that he was feeling sick and went to his primary care physician at UPMC Community Medicine in Monroeville and then was referred to UPMC Mercy South Side where he allegedly received a COVID test.

The next day Michael said got a call that said he tested positive for COVID.

The Martin’s then said they made calls to cancel the wedding, including vendors, which the couple claims cost them thousands of dollars.

Michel received a call shortly after the couple allegedly canceled their wedding that the primary care physician’s assistant read the results incorrectly.

The couple isn’t just suing UPMC, but also the primary care partners of UPMC and the assistant, outlets report.

The couple told other news outlets that they did get married on August 1 but it wasn’t the wedding they wanted with less than 10 people at the ceremony.

UPmc has not made a comment on the legal matter.