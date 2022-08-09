Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania defense attorney targeted vulnerable clients for sex, exploiting four women in exchange for legal work he did for them or their family members.

Corey Kolcharno was charged Monday with felony counts of promoting prostitution.

The state attorney general’s office says Kolcharno sexually exploited the women between 2018 and 2022.

Kolcharno was arraigned Monday and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

His attorney says Kolcharno plans to plead guilty.

Before re-entering private practice, Kolcharno was an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County from 2005 to 2011.