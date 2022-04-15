A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11.

Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016.

The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, according to news outlets.

The FBI is claiming Lawrence killed Bianca so he could continue to be with Lori and collect nearly $5 million in life insurance.

A federal judge in Colorado ruled that Lawrence and Lori will go on trial together because the facts of the case for both defendants are largely the same.

The trail should last about three weeks.

CBS’ “48 Hours” will air a special episode Saturday at 10 p.m. about the case called “Death on Safari.. Watch the full story Saturday at 10 p.m. on WTRF CBS