A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday.

7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County.

The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell.

The news outlet said they don’t know at the time what caused the fall.