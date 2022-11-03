A Pennsylvania doctor has been charged with DUI after he allegedly killed another doctor in a crash.

Dr. Joseph Yanta an emergency room doctor for UPMC in Pittsburgh was driving with another emergency room doctor Dr. Douglas Rockacy in July.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to KDKA, Yanta was driving a Tesla with Rockacy as a passenger, and data from the Tesla showed Yanta was driving over 120 mph in a 35 mph area.

The report says Yanta was driving downhill and hit a mailbox and went airborne and landed and overturned into a creek.

Officers told KDKA that Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit.

Yanta is also facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.