A Pennsylvania doctor has been charged with DUI after he allegedly killed another doctor in a crash.
Dr. Joseph Yanta an emergency room doctor for UPMC in Pittsburgh was driving with another emergency room doctor Dr. Douglas Rockacy in July.
According to KDKA, Yanta was driving a Tesla with Rockacy as a passenger, and data from the Tesla showed Yanta was driving over 120 mph in a 35 mph area.
The report says Yanta was driving downhill and hit a mailbox and went airborne and landed and overturned into a creek.
Officers told KDKA that Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit.
Yanta is also facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.