Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County.

In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square.

Police say they responded to the residence for a well-being check.

Police say at the scene they found multiple cartridge casings found at the scene and a semi-automatic handgun on the floor near the male.

Detectives say there was a history of domestic violence.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

“We are doing a thorough investigation into the events that led up to this horrible incident,” East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said.