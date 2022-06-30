The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck.

This undated selfie provided by her family shows Leslie Gingrich, who died in a motorcycle crash on Route 895 near Auburn, Pa, in Schuylkill County, on June 4, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions from the victim’s family and others about whether its faulty work on that road caused the crash. (Leslie Gingrich via AP)

Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road.

Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

A PennDOT crew had excavated a trench at the site and filled it with stone, but residents say the stone washed away, leaving a ditch.

Residents say PennDOT knew about the hazard but did nothing to fix it. PennDOT says it’s investigating.