A Pennsylvania father is being accused of burying his daughter in a backyard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

John Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg PA, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment of a minor, and unlawful restraint of a minor.

According to KDKA, Kraft would bury the girl when he thought she was lying.

The girl allegedly told officials that she would get beat with a belt that had a metal rod in it.

The news outlet reports that the 6-year-old girl had severe bruising on the child’s face and body and she would smell like sewage after being in the hole all night.

Kraft’s children are currently in foster care according to KDKA.