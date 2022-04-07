The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents in the Pittsburgh area involving sextortion of teenagers.

The FBI said they have received an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.

The FBI says sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account

The scheme recently became more frequent, the FBI says, the predator (posing as a young girl) uses deception and manipulation to convince a young male, usually 14 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the scammer. The scammer then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online.

The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and

passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to

figure out a lot of information about you or your children. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from

strangers. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are

not proof that a person is who they claim to be. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to

them on a different platform. Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov), the

FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for

Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org). Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it. Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be

embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

“These are not the traditional child predators that are just looking for more explicit images. They’re looking for money,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “We want parents and caregivers to talk with their kids about schemes like this. Education is key to stopping these individuals and sparing our children the shame, fear, and confusion they feel when they’re caught in this cycle. We want kids to know that if someone they’ve met on social media starts asking for videos and photos and eventually money, that person should be reported.”