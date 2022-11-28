A Pennsylvania first responder is dead after a serious crash Sunday night.
The crash happened just after 11 PM in Shadyside near 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue according to KDKA.
The crash involved a Penn Hills EMS ambulance and a car.
According to KDKA, the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
The ambulance driver has not been identified at this time.
The other person in the ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital and is reported in stable condition.
The person driving the car was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The crash is under investigation.