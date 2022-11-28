A Pennsylvania first responder is dead after a serious crash Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 11 PM in Shadyside near 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue according to KDKA.

The crash involved a Penn Hills EMS ambulance and a car.

According to KDKA, the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The ambulance driver has not been identified at this time.

The other person in the ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital and is reported in stable condition.

The person driving the car was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.