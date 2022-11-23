A funeral director in Pennsylvania is being charged with abuse of a corpse.

Michael Aldrich, 74, of West Mifflin, owns the West Funeral Home in Munhall.

A family is claiming Aldrich left the body unrefrigerated for eight days, according to WPXI.

The family was going to use West Funeral Home for their services but decided to go with another funeral home but were told by West Funeral Home that the cremation was already done.

The news outlet reports that the family came to pick up the remains but the body was unrefrigerated and badly decomposed.

According to Pennsylvania code, a body is required to be embalmed, placed in a sealed casket or refrigerated if final disposition does not occur within 24 hours.