Police say a bouncer at a Philadelphia gay bar is wanted for third-degree murder after allegedly punching an ejected bar patron who later died.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish told reporters Wednesday the suspect was expected to either turn himself in or be taken into custody shortly.

Police say the 41-year-old victim struck his head on the sidewalk after the bouncer punched him.

The victim had been escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated.

One of the bar’s owners told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the bouncer was not an employee of the bar and was from an outside security company.