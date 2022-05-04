There wasn’t a long statement or a press release sent out but Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf took to Twitter and let it be known what his thoughts were on the report of a leaked draft ruling from the Supreme Court on overturning Roe v. Wade.

Wolf tweeted, ‘Abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor.’

According to NBC News in a post-Roe world abortion would be restricted in Pennsylvania.

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leaked draft opinion suggesting that there are enough justices to overturn Roe v. Wade is authentic