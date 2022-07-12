Gov. Tom Wolf is following in the footsteps of other Democratic governors following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and looking to protect patients who travel to Pennsylvania for the procedure from being prosecuted by their home states.

Wolf on Tuesday said that he’d refuse a request from any other state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident traveling to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion.

He says he’ll also refuse to arrest or detain anyone providing or assisting with it.

Many states are curtailing or banning abortions.

Wolf signed an executive order on Tuesday to back up his statement.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.