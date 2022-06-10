HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.

According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the Pennsylvania examination for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist.

Nursing candidates are able to complete the licensing requirements if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the commonwealth.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Brett R. Miller (R-Lancaster) and amends the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law.