The Tom Wolf Administration is trying to save the life of birds during migration with a ‘Lights Out’ program.

The Administration announced that they are joining forces with the Appalachian Audubon Society and property owners in the City of Harrisburg to help reduce light pollution in Harrisburg to assist birds when they migrate in the spring and fall.

“This voluntary program involves turning off or blocking as many external and internal building lights as possible at night during migration seasons when birds are passing through the city and state capitol in large numbers,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We invite businesses and residents in the city to join in.”

Lights and glass can create dangerous conditions for birds trying to navigate metro areas. Outdoor street lights and safety lights will still be turned on.

Spotlights to the Capitol Dome were also removed.

Harrisburg joins Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and more than 30 other cities nationwide, with Lights Out programs.

The program started on April 1 and runs through May 31.

In the fall, Lights Out Harrisburg and peak migration will occur between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 as birds travel south. Although the request is for lights out during these peak migration periods, light pollution is something to consider all year for Pennsylvania’s resident birds.