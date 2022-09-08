Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy.

Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says:

“If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”

The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and they considered the sign offensive and racist.

The School District sent out a message to parents saying they are working on “appropriate next steps”

“The Pine-Richland School District is opposed to racism in any form. We stand with our black and brown families. It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland.The foundation of learning is established in a safe and supportive environment. That environment should embrace diversity in all forms.”