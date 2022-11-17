Hundreds of homes are being evacuated and the American Red Cross is responding after a gasoline tanker overturned early Thursday morning spilling thousands of gallons of fuel.

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region confirms they are responding to a “significant fuel oil spill affecting hundreds of homes” in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“At the request of Northampton EMA, we are responding to the area of Paul Ave & West Union Blvd in Bethlehem (PA) following a significant fuel oil spill affecting hundreds of homes,” the American Red Cross said in a tweet regarding the incident on social media. “Currently, we are providing canteen services to responders, mobilizing shelter teams to support the evacuation site, and coordinating with local officials to determine community needs and next steps. This response (& spill) is still active.”

A local middle school campus is being used as a shelter for displaced families and are operating on a two-hour delay to opening as a result.

“Due to a fuel spill on the west side of Bethlehem, our school is being used as a shelter for displaced families,” according to a statement posted on the Bethlehem Area School District’s website. “We will delay the opening of school for two hours to ensure that our building is ready to function normally for students and staff while also serving our community’s needs.”