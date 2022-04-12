GENESSEE, Pa. (WTRF) Northern Pennsylvania Fire Crews responded to a house fire that killed five children and severely injured two adults early Monday morning.

Authorities say fire crews responded to the alarm at 3:30 a.m. on Sligerland Road in Genesee Township.

According to erienewsnow, first responders found the residence engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene and discovered that “five juvenile victims were unable to get out of the residence,” and it was reported that all juvenile victims were teenagers.

A man and woman were able to escape the residence and were flown to a Hospital in New York. Police said they both “sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children,” but there was no immediate word about their conditions reported erienewsnow.

The fire remains under investigation but information indicates that it started in the basement and isn’t considered suspicious.