UPDATE: The state police say the 2 children have been found.

State police in Pennsylvania have issued an amber alert for 2 missing children.

Police are looking for two boys, Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4.

State police say the boys were abducted by Kenneth Smith.

He is described as:

5 feet 5 inches tall.

180 pounds.

Police said Smiley and the two children were traveling in a 2008 black Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania license plate LMJ-5478.

If you see them, call 911.