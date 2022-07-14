A kids play area will offer some local residents the possibility of a free gas tank for traveling to the facility.

The Battlegrounds facility in Munhall, PA is offering free gas if you are traveling over 20 miles to The Battlegrounds.

Those traveling to The Battlegrounds will earn $1 for each additional mile towards your next tank of gas with a Sheetz gift card.

This offer is good for up to 100 miles and you could receive up to $80.

The promotion is only valid for customers who book a private party with The Battlegrounds and you must be the customer who books.

The Battlegrounds says distance driven will be calculated via your address in their system.

The Battlegrounds says on its website that they are a facility to accommodate Airsoft, NERF, Nerf Rivals, GOTCHA Paintball Guns, Bow Tag, and slingshots.