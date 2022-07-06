Pennsylvania state Rep. Matthew Dowling is removing himself from the ballot following a drunken driving charge filed against him last week.

The three-term Fayette County Republican faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence and traffic offenses.

A spokeswoman for the Department of State says Republicans have until Aug. 25 to nominate a substitute to run against the Democratic candidate, Richard Ringer.

Dowling’s blood alcohol content was found to be .27%, which is more than three times the legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania.

Dowling said he entered a voluntary, month-long treatment program in a Pennsylvania rehabilitation facility the day after the wreck.