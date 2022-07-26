A Pennsylvania lawmaker who voted against same-sex marriage attended his gay son’s wedding three days after voting against a House bill that would protect same-sex marriage

The son of Rep. Glenn Thompson told NBC News that he married the love of his life and his dad was there to see it.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Thompson’s press secretary said.

She added, that the family is very happy and welcomed their new son-in-law to the family.

The Respect for Marriage Act will face a vote in the Senate and needs to earn the support of at least 10 GOPers along with all 50 Democrats in order to pass.

The act repeals the federal definition of marriage being exclusively between a man and a woman and adds federal protections for married same-sex couples.